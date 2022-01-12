Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday directed the police officers to make all the necessary and required arrangements for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations.

According to the official statement, the IGP Kashmir said this while he chaired a security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir through video conferencing with Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG) and district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) of Kashmir Zone. DIG CKR Srinagar and SSP Srinagar attended the meeting at PCR Kashmir.

On the occasion, the IGP Kashmir was briefed by the participating officers about the overall security scenarios in their respective areas and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges.

Kumar was also briefed about the security measures and preparations put in place in connection with upcoming Republic Day besides, the measures taken in view of the third COVID wave.

While interacting with the officers, the IGP Kashmir discussed the initiatives taken for the maintenance of law and order besides anti-terrorist operations in the Valley.

"IGP Kashmir also appreciated them for their commitment towards their duties and contribution in the maintenance of law and order and in conducting successful anti-terror operations with no collateral damage," an official statement said.

He emphasized upon them that such efforts and coordination with other forces working on the ground should continue to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the Valley.

He directed the officers to make all the necessary and required arrangements in connection with January 26 for ensuring peaceful celebrations of the event. He further directed the officers to personally supervise the arrangements required in connection with the event.

The IGP Kashmir directed the officers to ensure that the police personnel who are the frontline workers be provided with a COVID-19 booster dose in view of the surge in COVID cases and the existing infrastructure including isolation wards be got activated to meet any eventuality.

Kumar stressed that the police personnel be sensitized about adhering to Covid Appropriate Behaviour. He also directed the officers to intensify the war against drug peddlers and root out the menace of drugs from society saying that this menace is spoiling the career of youth.

He also directed them to personally supervise the probe into the narcotics cases to improve the conviction rate.

"Besides, he also directed the officers to build up a strong police-public relationship at all police levels and conduct regular interactive meetings with the general public as such meetings particularly with youth will not only help in curbing the drug menace but will strengthen the police-public interface," the statement said.

The IGP Kashmir was concerned over the incidents of theft of copper wire along the railway track meant for electrical trains. He directed the concerned district SSPs in whose jurisdiction the railway track passes to take all possible measures to prevent such thefts as also to identify the culprits involved in the crime.

The officers were also directed by the IGP Kashmir to ensure timely help to those who require any assistance in view of inclement weather conditions and the special help-lines so established shall remain functional 24x7 with dedicated manpower.

The IGP Kashmir further said that persons involved in disturbing the prevailing peaceful atmosphere should be dealt with strictly under law. He said that stringent action shall be taken against such elements who misuse social media platforms for inciting violence including trouble makers and rumour mongers.

He also instructed all District SSPs to enhance anti-terrorist operations in their respective areas besides, taking strict action against the Over Ground Worker (OGW) network. (ANI)

