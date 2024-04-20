India News | IGP Kashmir Zone Chairs Joint Security Coordination Meeting at J-K's Awantipora

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, VK Birdi, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (GOC Victor Force), held a joint security review meeting at District Police Office (DPO) Awantipora, an official statement said.

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, VK Birdi, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (GOC Victor Force), held a joint security review meeting at District Police Office (DPO) Awantipora, an official statement said.

According to the official release, at the outset of the meeting, which was held on Friday, the participating officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario to provide insights into the existing security challenges so as to devise effective mitigation strategies.

The discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, and emergency response protocols, in addition to election preparedness efforts. The meeting also focused on devising strategies to ensure public safety and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the release added.

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, VK Birdi, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (GOC Victor Force), held a joint security review meeting at District Police Office (DPO) Awantipora, an official statement said.

According to the official release, at the outset of the meeting, which was held on Friday, the participating officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario to provide insights into the existing security challenges so as to devise effective mitigation strategies.

The discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, and emergency response protocols, in addition to election preparedness efforts. The meeting also focused on devising strategies to ensure public safety and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the release added.

IGP Kashmir urged SSPs and their counterparts in CAPF and RR to critically evaluate and enhance existing strategies to thwart any potential terror activities. The emphasis was placed on the necessity of revisiting and fortifying area dominance tactics to cover any vulnerable areas effectively, the release read.

IGP Kashmir further directed the officers to work without any prejudice, take stern action against those violating the law, and ensure that law enforcement agencies are well prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any emergent situations.

The release further stated that, during the meeting, the IGP Kashmir also directed the DIGs to strengthen the security grid of their respective areas and facilitate the safe passage of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across districts. He emphasised strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) & stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence gathering along with technical inputs so as to intensify anti-terrorist operations to flush out the inimical elements.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General Central Kashmir Range (DIG-CKR), Deputy Inspector General South Kashmir Range (DIG-SKR), all sector commanders of the Victor Force, DIGs of CRPF Anantnag and many other dignitaries. (ANI)

