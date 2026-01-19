Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): Saurabh Behad, a councillor, was assaulted by three unidentified individuals near his house while returning home on his scooterin the Awas Vikas Chowki area of Rudrapur, Uttrakhand on Sunday evening.

After the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra visited Councillor Saurabh Behad at the hospital.

The incident, which was captured on the CCTV, showcases footage of Behad returning home on his scooter when three unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle in a lane near his house.

While one of the accused remained seated on the motorcycle, the other two got down and pushed Councillor Behad off his scooter and assaulted him. The entire incident lasted about six seconds and is clearly visible in the CCTV footage.

The incident has been confirmed by Councillor Saurabh Behad himself. In this regard, discussions have also been held with him.

SSP Mishra visited the Councillor at the hospital to inquire about his health. He has issued clear instructions to the concerned officers to promptly identify and arrest all the accused involved in the incident and to ensure the strictest possible legal action against them.

Police teams have intensified the search for the accused based on CCTV footage, technical evidence, and other inputs.

Further details of the incident are awaited as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

