New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Taking a leap, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on October 24 2025, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education among school students and provide professional development opportunities for teachers.

The MoU marks the first-ever collaboration between KVS and any IIT for STEM outreach and is a step towards formalising the ongoing collaboration between the two in various capacities. This includes encouraging students from KV schools in Delhi-NCR to participate in the Sci Tech Spins (STS) Lecture Series, organised by the Office of Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, IIT Delhi.

STS completed eight sessions at IITD this year, engaging school students (classes 9 to 12) from various institutions across Delhi NCR, with a special focus on participants from Government schools, particularly from Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). Approximately 3000 students from KVs participated in this popular series in 2025.

During the MoU signing, key dignitaries from IIT Delhi included Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, and Professor Arvind K Nema, Deputy Director (Operations). Also present were Professor Dhanya, Dean (Academics); Professor Shilpi Sharma, Associate Dean Academics (Outreach & New Initiatives), Atul Vyas, Registrar; and dignitaries from KVS. There were discussions on several existing initiatives of IIT Delhi's Office of Academic Outreach & New Initiatives that align closely with the MoU's objectives.

The ongoing programmes, especially Manasvi: STEM mentorship programme for high school girls, was highly appreciated by Smt. Prachi Pandey, IA & AS, Commissioner, KVS, and Joint Secretary, DoSE&L, Ministry of Education. She also stressed the need for skill enhancement and development programmes for teachers and students. There were deliberations on newer initiatives to be designed under the MoU.

As part of the collaboration, KV students and teachers will participate in various STEM activities organised by the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives at IIT Delhi.

This will provide the students with exposure to scientific concepts in a fun and engaging manner, and allow them to see real-world applications of the concepts they read in textbooks. Additionally, faculty and students from IITD will conduct outreach sessions in KV schools, aiming to inspire young minds to pursue careers in STEM.

The training will cover the use of emerging technological tools, advancements in STEM, and innovative teaching methodologies. These sessions will empower KV educators with innovative teaching methodologies and the latest advancements in STEM education to enhance classroom learning.

The MoU also establishes a structured feedback mechanism to assess the impact of these programs. IIT Delhi will collect insights from students and teachers to refine and improve the program's structure, which emerges from IITD's constant striving for improvement.

This partnership marks a crucial step in IIT Delhi's efforts to spark curiosity among learners at an early age and better equip them for STEM subjects. While working alongside KV teachers, this initiative aims to build upon their strong foundation, addressing emerging needs in modern teaching approaches to further enhance classroom learning. (ANI)

