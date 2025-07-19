Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Ritam Mondal, a fourth-year undergraduate student of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, on Friday.

According to the release, Mondal was found deceased in his room at Rajendra Prasad Hall of Residence on the morning of July 18. Upon receiving the information, the Institute's security response team acted swiftly and reached the hostel premises. Then, the Institute's medical team, the Director, senior administrative officials, and local police authorities arrived. Immediate communication was also made with Mondal's family.

Having recently returned to campus after the long summer vacation, Mondal had resumed his classes. According to the records reviewed from the Institute's SARTH Counselling Centre, there were no prior indications of mental health concerns. The faculty advisor from the department also mentioned that there were no apparent academic and non-academic issues that caught their attention.

The administration has initiated the process of filing an FIR and taking the necessary action as per the law. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the institute is providing full cooperation to facilitate the process. Additionally, the institute has constituted a fact-finding committee to examine the incident further and report the findings at the earliest.

On the unfortunate death of student, the Director of IIT Kharagpur, while expressing extreme distress as a parent-like individual at this shocking incident, reiterated that the institute is already in the process of bringing up a holistic intervention program combining cutting-edge Technology, super-specialized expert support, highly personalized interaction for the well-being of all students, with a mission of ensuring that such an incident never occurs again.

The entire community at IIT Kharagpur is profoundly saddened by this tragic loss. Mondal was distinguished by his academic commitment and gentle disposition. The institute extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends, and reaffirms its dedication to providing support during this challenging period.

As part of its continued efforts to support student well-being, the institute confirms the availability of dedicated mental health and counselling services around the clock.

Furthermore, IIT Kharagpur is set to launch a new AI-driven mental wellness initiative, SETU, on July 25 to enhance proactive mental health support for students. (ANI)

