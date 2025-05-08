Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) In the wake of the unnatural death of a third-year civil engineering student on May 4, the IIT Kharagpur has decided to formally file a First Information Report (FIR) with local police, urging a full investigation into the tragedy.

Acting Director Amit Patra told PTI on Thursday that although police were promptly informed about the discovery of Md Asif Qamar's body through a written complaint, the process to formally lodge an FIR is now underway and expected to be completed by this evening.

"Needless to say, we always inform police after any such incident, both orally and in writing, as we did in the case of Qamar. We have extended all cooperation to the police," Patra said.

"But IIT Kharagpur is filing a complaint in the form of an FIR over the death of the third-year student, as required under law. We will strictly follow the laid-down procedures to facilitate a police investigation into the boy's death," he added.

The institute's move comes after the Supreme Court, on May 6, sought to know whether FIRs had been registered in the wake of Qamar's death, as well as in the case of a NEET aspirant who died by suicide in Kota, Rajasthan.

Although Patra did not directly mention the Supreme Court's order, the apex court has taken suo motu cognisance of both cases.

It specifically questioned whether IIT Kharagpur had lodged an FIR following Qamar's death and raised similar concerns regarding the case of the NEET aspirant, who hanged herself in her room in Kota.

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur has begun forming a committee to examine the circumstances surrounding recent student suicides and to recommend preventive measures.

The institute has been facing increasing scrutiny after three student suicides were reported on campus since January.

Qamar was found hanging in his room at Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya (MMM) Hall of Residence just two weeks after the death of Aniket Walkar, a fourth-year student of ocean engineering and naval architecture.

On January 12, the body of third-year undergraduate student Shaon Malik was discovered in his hostel room.

Additionally, in June 2024, Devika Pillai, a fourth-year biotechnology and biochemical engineering student, also died by suicide.

