Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) The alumni association of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITMAA) here, has launched a 'Mission Million smiles' initiative aimed at creating a positive impact on the lives of at least one million people in the country and rest of the world in two years.

The Association, comprising 53,825 members, seeks to channelize the resources and commitment of its alumni in achieving this objective, a press release said here.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: 10 Dead, Over 200 Cattle Washed Away After Heavy Rainfall Trigger Floods in Marathwada Region.

The IIT Madras Alumni Association said it also rolled out 'Mission 5,000 Ignited Minds' which aims to get 10 per cent of former students as 'committed volunteers' for its initiatives.

"The IITMAA ecosystem, comprising over 50,000 alumni, students and faculty, has the potential knowledge and skills and resources to become a powerful change agent. It is important to give back to India and to our local communities," IIT Madras Alumni Association president Krishnan Narayanan said.

Also Read | Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 Declared Today, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at ptetraj2021.com.

The association would focus on areas like science and technology and innovation interventions for the nation, mentoring students, water and sustainability, among others, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)