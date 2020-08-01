Dehradun, Aug 1 (PTI) An Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee alumnus has won the prestigious Zinnov Award 2020 for his contribution to the field of artificial intelligence and data analytics, an IIT release said.

The award is given in recognition of the contribution of individuals as well as organisations that have enabled business continuity-driven innovation along with diversity, it said.

Also Read | Smart India Hackathon 2020 Grand Finale: Artificial Intelligence Can be Huge Facilitator to Make Our Facilities Effective, Interactive and People-Friendly, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Our heartiest congratulations to Sunil Kumar Vuppala for this prestigious award. It is a proud moment for IIT Roorkee. His achievement will inspire other alumni as well as current students," Director of the institute Ajit K Chaturvedi said.

Vuppala, an IIT Roorkee alumnus of the 2004 batch of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, said he was elated to receive the award and credited it to the tech-driven education of his alma mater, which laid the foundation for his strong fundamentals in the emerging technologies domain.

Also Read | Smart India Hackathon 2020 Grand Finale | PM Narendra Modi Highlights Importance of Artificial Intelligence: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

In the past 11 years, Zinnov Confluence Series has honoured numerous individuals as well as entities for their contribution to global technology and for making a difference in the global ecosystem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)