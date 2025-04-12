New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A team of Delhi police apprehended a Bangladeshi national "residing illegally" in the national capital. He was later sent to the Deportation Centre with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Delhi Police officials said that the team of Special Staff apprehended the Bangladeshi national identified as Ambrose, a resident of Nilphamary, Bangladesh.

They said the Special Staff of Southwest District has been directed to gather intelligence and take strict action against illegal migrants to prevent and detect crimes and monitor foreigners residing illegally in its jurisdiction.

The team held checks in vulnerable areas. The officials said staff received information through an informer about an illegal migrant seeking accommodation in the RK Puram area. The team approached the suspect Ambrose and inquired about his identity and valid documentation.

"During interrogation, the individual failed to produce valid Indian documents and admitted to entering India illegally approximately three years ago. He only possessed photocopies of Bangladeshi documents. The suspect was taken into custody for further verification.After thorough enquiry and legal formalities, he was sent to the deportation Centre at Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO)," said Surendra Chaudhary, DCP of South West District.

Earlier today, Delhi police apprehended three Bangladesh nationals allegedly residing illegally in Delhi. (ANI)

