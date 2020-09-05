Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Police raided an illegal arms factory here and recovered 24 pistols and a large number of cartridges, officials said on Saturday.

The arms manufacturing unit was located at Harsoli village in Shahpur area here, they said.

Three men, identified as Vakil, Latafat and Sadik, have been arrested in this connection, said Superintendent of Police (rural) Nepal Singh.

