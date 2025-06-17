Sambhal (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Authorities on Tuesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Islam Nagar crossing in Bahjoi town here, clearing illegal structures including a temple and 10 shops situated along the Agra-Moradabad National Highway, an official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chandausi, Vinay Kumar Mishra, told reporters that the drive was conducted as per the directions of the state government.

"The chief minister and the administration have issued clear instructions that encroachments on government land must be removed and the land put to public use. Islam Nagar crossing is an important location. Several notices were issued in the past, but the encroachments were not removed. Today, action was taken," Mishra said.

The drive targeted around 10 shops, including permanent and temporary structures, the official said.

Responding to queries about the removal of the temple, Mishra said, "There was a small temple and an adjoining room that had been constructed along the highway. After two years of consultations with local residents, it was decided to relocate it. Today, the structure was removed and the idols were respectfully shifted to another temple with full honour."

The administration said the land cleared in the drive will be used for public purposes as per government plans.

