Nuh (Haryana), Oct 3 (PTI) The house of a criminal built illegally inside an unapproved colony here was demolished on Monday, police said.

The accused, identified as Rahul, is currently lodged in jail and involved in a dozen cases, including cow smuggling, theft and possession of illegal weapons, they said.

Also Read | Credit Quality of India Inc Strengthens in April-September 2022, Says ICRA.

The house of the accused in Palla village was built from "illegal earnings", police said.

A team led by Ashok Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Nuh in the presence of duty magistrate Tarun Prakash demolished the house, they said.

Also Read | PhonePe Moves Domicile From Singapore to India.

"Accused Rahul was involved in criminal activities from 2012 and more than 11 cases are registered against him. He was involved in cow smuggling and possession of illegal weapons. He was nabbed in connection with cases of theft earlier and now he is lodged in jail. We demolished his illegal house today," said DSP Ashok Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)