New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Endorsing the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday announced that it has decided to actively take part in the mission of COVID vaccination programme rolled out by Government of India.

IMA said in a statement said that the association stands with the scientists to endorse the safety and efficacy of both COVAXIN and COVISHIELD, so public awareness and countering with myths on vaccine percolating in social media.

The vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16. The decision was taken at a meeting on Saturday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease.

"The Indian Medical Association, the largest representative body of Modern Medicine Doctors after an extensive review of scientific data, indexed articles, expert panel reports and in discussion with IMA, ICMR and WHO experts, decided to actively take part in the mission of COVID Vaccination programme rolled out by Govt. of India," the IMA said in a statement.

"We stand with the scientists to endorse the safety and efficacy of both these vaccines, so public awareness and countering with myths on vaccine percolating in social media shall be our priority. Our Modern Medicine Doctors will vouch for the safety, quality and professionalism In this difficult time and support the emergency approval for the usage of Vaccines," the statements said.

The Indian Medical Association in an official statement has requested all its 3.5 lakhs members in 1800 Local branches to voluntarily come out to get vaccinated first to show to the world that these vaccines are safe and efficacious.

Indian Medical Association appreciates and congratulates the hard works of Indian Scientists, Modern Medicine Doctors and the Government of India for bringing out two Indian Vaccines against SARS Covid-19, the statement said.

"Bharat Biotech has developed a whole viron inactivated vaccine (COVAXIN) and Serum Institute of India, Pune a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vector Vaccine (COVISHIELD) are our Indian Vaccines. Good protective levels of antibodies have been found to develop with our Indian Vaccines against current strain and new mutated strains. These vaccines are practically easy to store and used in Indian Condition," IMA said.

India is heading towards becoming superpower with Research and Development in the field of modern medicine and IMA rightfully stands firm as the natural and professional stakeholder in this achievement not only in the development of the vaccine but also in delivering the vaccine, IMA said.

"All infrastructure facilities of IMA branches across the country will be available voluntarily for this vaccination programme and allow members of Indian Medical Association will voluntarily serve with technical and supportive manpower," the statement added.

IMA believes getting a vaccination is not only to protect Individual but also to brings herd immunity to the community thereby raising the hope to control the corona pandemic. (ANI)

