Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) An imam has been arrested for allegedly offering 'namaz' (prayers) on the road outside a mosque here, police said on Sunday.

They said an FIR has also been registered against 25 others after a video of them offering the Friday prayers on the road went viral.

"Maulana Naseem, imam of Rehman mosque, has been arrested under IPC section 341 (wrongful restraint)," Additional SP Ayush Vikram Singh said.

He said the police is trying to identify the others with the help of the viral video.

