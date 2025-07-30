Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Heavy rainfall in some districts of West Bengal is likely to occur due to a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal and strong monsoon flow, the IMD forecast on Wednesday.

It said that widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over the state, with isolated heavy downpours in south Bengal during the next two days and isolated heavy rain over north Bengal during the next three days.

The intensity of rainfall in north Bengal is likely to increase from August 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the forecast.

The Met forecast heavy rainfall in Kolkata till Thursday morning.

Canning in South 24 Parganas district recorded the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday at 77 mm, followed by Salt Lake at 64 mm, the IMD data said.

Alipore in Kolkata recorded 37 mm rainfall during the same period, it said.

