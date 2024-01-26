Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a cold wave warning in parts of Odisha for the next two days, an official said.

With a cold and dry wind blowing into the state from north-west direction, a few districts in north interior Odisha are likely to experience cold wave conditions during the next two days, Regional Meteorological Centre's senior weather scientist Uma Shakhar Dash said.

The IMD issued a 'yellow' warning (be updated) for the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Angul districts, he said.

Cold wave conditions are likely at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, and Angul till 8.30 AM on Saturday, the weather office said.

Dense and shallow to moderate fog may occur in several places across districts.

There will be "no major change in the minimum temperature" during the next three days and it is likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter, it said.

Meanwhile, the mercury level dropped to 6 degrees Celsius at Kirei in Sundergarh in the last 24 hours.

Nine other places, such as Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Angul and Koraput, in the state recorded night temperatures below 12 degrees Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 15 and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively.

