Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for six districts of Himachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days, while also cautioning about continued rain activity across the state till July 20.

According to Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, moderate rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours in districts including Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Mandi.

"The highest rainfall was recorded in Rajgarh (Sirmaur district) with 72 mm, while light showers occurred in districts like Una, Bilaspur, and Solan," Sharma told ANI.

"For July 14 and 15, we expect light to moderate rainfall in most mid-hill and low-hill districts. However, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts are under Orange Alert for today due to the likelihood of heavy to heavy rainfall, and this activity will continue tomorrow as well," Sharma said.

He further informed that for July 15, districts including Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur have been put under Orange Alert for very heavy rainfall, while Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kullu districts may witness isolated heavy rain for which a Yellow Alert has been issued.

"This spell of active monsoon is expected to continue from July 16 to July 20, during which Una, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places," said Sharma.

Discussing the seasonal rainfall trends, Sharma noted that there is an increase in monsoon rainfall above the normal.

"So far, the state has received 19% above normal rainfall this monsoon season. Shimla and Mandi districts have received almost double the average rainfall, whereas Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have recorded deficient rainfall compared to the seasonal average. All other districts have received above-normal rainfall so far," he added.

Regarding rainfall in July, he said, "As of today, rainfall in the month of July has been normal."

Sharma also mentioned that flash flood advisories and safety guidelines are being issued in real time based on meteorological inputs.

"Whenever there is a possibility of flash floods, we release advisories and alerts in coordination with the concerned authorities," he said.

On temperature trends, he said that temperatures are normal and may drop slightly during the next two days.

"Temperatures are generally being recorded around the seasonal average. In Shimla, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.4°C, while regions around Bilaspur witnessed temperatures close to 32°C. Morning temperatures are currently above normal, but are likely to fall below normal in the coming days due to increased rain activity." He said.

The IMD has urged residents and district authorities in alert zones to remain cautious and take necessary precautions in light of the ongoing and upcoming rain spells. (ANI)

