New Delhi, July 11: Veteran star and filmmaker Anupam Kher is excited to showcase his upcoming film “Tanvi The Great” to the President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday and said that she’s the epitome of different but no less. Talking to IANS about the special screening for the President, Anupam shared: “We are very excited because I think the President is the epitome of different but no less. I mean, where has she come from? And today, she has the biggest seat in our country and has such a big stature. I think this is so amazing.”

The President will be watching the film at a special screening held at the esteemed Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC). The others present at the screening will be debutant Shubhangi playing Tanvi, Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, the co-writers Ankur and Abhishek, and the technical members of the film. The film boasts of powerhouse performers from Indian and International Cinema such as Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen. ‘Tanvi the Great’ Trailer: Anupam Kher’s Film Starring Debutante Shubhangi Shows Heartwarming Tale of Autistic Girl’s Dream To Join Indian Army (Watch Video).

The film also has two Oscar winners, the music director M.M. Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty. The cinematographer of the film is Keiko Nakahara from Japan. Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC. The global distribution is handled by Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and AA Films, led by Anil Thadani. Tanvi The Great hits cinemas worldwide on July 18. Very Important for Children to Watch This Movie: CM Rekha Gupta Praises Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great'.

The film follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

