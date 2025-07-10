Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), [India], July 10 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in two districts of Himachal Pradesh Sirmaur and Kangra on Thursday, while a yellow alert has been sounded for six other districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Solan.

Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded across several parts of the state. Notably, Bilaspur and Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district experienced very heavy rainfall. Manali recorded 46 mm of rain, while Jubbal in Shimla district received 5 cm.

"Light to moderate rainfall was observed in most parts of Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours. Very heavy rainfall was recorded only at two locations, Bilaspur and Dhaulakuan, in Sirmaur district," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist, IMD Himachal Pradesh, while speaking to ANI.

Moderate rainfall was also observed in districts like Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. The weather department has predicted that rainfall activity will continue in most parts of the state on July 10, particularly in the lower hills and mid-hill districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur.

"There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, especially in Kangra and Sirmaur districts, where an orange alert has been issued," Sharma said. "In the remaining districts, a yellow alert has been sounded for heavy rainfall," he added.

Rainfall activity is expected to decrease slightly on July 11 and 12, although isolated heavy rainfall may still occur in districts such as Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

"From July 13 to 16, rainfall activity is expected to intensify again, covering most parts of the state. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Sirmaur districts," Sharma said.

As of July 10, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 23% more rainfall than normal for the present month. Districts like Una, Shimla, and Mandi have received nearly double the normal rainfall. However, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba districts have reported below-normal rainfall.

"From June 1 to July 10, Himachal Pradesh has received 29% more rainfall than normal. Most districts have recorded normal to above-normal monsoon rain, except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur," Sharma told ANI.

In light of continued heavy rain, the IMD has issued flash flood advisories for Shimla and Sirmaur districts for July 10. "Flash flood bulletins are being issued from time to time and shared with the state government regularly," He said.

He also noted that the long-range forecast indicates that the monsoon will remain active across the state through mid-July. "Only a month has passed. The weather activity is expected to remain active in Himachal Pradesh till at least July 16," Sharma added. (ANI)

