Pune, July 10: In a major crackdown on prostitution, Pune Police have busted three sex rackets operating under the guise of spas in the city within just two days. A total of 23 women, including foreign nationals and two minors, have been rescued from the establishments located in Baner, Viman Nagar, and Dhanori, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The first operation took place on Tuesday in Baner, where police raided Unique Spa and arrested Abbas Hussain (21), the manager. According to Chandrashekhar Sawant, Senior Police Inspector of Baner Police Station, “There are four accused in the case, including the spa owner. Hussain was arrested on the spot, while three others are currently absconding.” Two local women were rescued from the premises. Online Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested for Using Mobile Phones and WhatsApp to Operate Prostitution Racket in Andheri, Woman Rescued.

Sex Racket Busted in Pune

The second operation occurred later that evening in Viman Nagar, where police raided Mansion Spa near Datta Mandir Chowk. Kunal Dattatre Ghodke (31), the manager, was arrested, while two others escaped. Senior Inspector Govind Jadhav of Airport Police Station stated that the victims included 10 women from Thailand, and others from Delhi, Chandigarh, Assam, and Maharashtra. “A decoy customer was used to verify the prostitution activity before the raid,” he said. Sex Racket Busted in Malwani: 14 Bangladeshi Women Lured With Fake Hospital Jobs, Forced into Prostitution; 8 Arrested by Mumbai Police.

On Monday, police raided Luxe Spa in Dhanori, rescuing five women, including two minors. Kiran Baburao Aade (28), the spa manager, was arrested. All rescued women have been sent to shelter homes as investigations continue.

