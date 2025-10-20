Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], October 20 (ANI): A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours with Odisha expected to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next 48 hours.

People are advised to take precautions against possible lightning strikes and gusty winds.

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours and move west-northwest, intensifying into a depression over the central and west-central Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours," Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar, said.

She further mentioned that there are possibilities of moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in Odisha.

"Over the last 24 hours, there was scattered rainfall activity across the state...heavy rain is noted in two areas with the highest rainfall recorded at 79mm in Sam Patna..." she said.

She predicted that isolated to scattered rainfall is expected, particularly in districts like Puri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Ganjam, and Gajapati, with thunderstorm warnings for coastal Odisha in the next 24 hours. A yellow warning has been issued for the same.

There is a high probability of isolated rainfall from October 21- 24 in South Odisha, with increased activity expected from October 24- 26.

The temperature at night is likely to fall in the next seven days. The city is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Manorama Mohanty advised the public to stay alert and cautious amid the expected thunderstorms and rainfall.

"Since now, the thunderstorm activity is very likely, it is advised to the farmers and the common public who are roaming around...they should take precautions...they should seek safe shelters during the thunderstorm activity," she stated. (ANI)

