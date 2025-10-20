Patna, October 20: With the Bihar assembly elections set to take place in November 2025, the political battleground is heating up as parties gear up for intense campaigns across the state. Political heavyweights such as Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Chirag Paswan are in the spotlight, while Jan Suraaj, led by Prashant Kishor, is set to make its political debut, adding momentum to the pre-election buzz. With 243 assembly seats up for grabs, a party needs 122 seats to form the government, making every constituency crucial.

Several constituencies are expected to play a decisive role in shaping Bihar’s political future in 2025. Raghopur, Phulwari, Patna Sahib, Danapur, Purnia, and Hasanpur are among the high-stakes seats drawing significant attention. Each of these constituencies carries unique political dynamics, from caste and community influence to historical voting patterns. Recent developments, including visits by top leaders and shifts in local support, have intensified competition. Let’s take a look at key constituencies that could determine the outcome of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From Samrat Choudhary to Maithili Thakur and Vijay Kumar Sinha, List of Key Candidates From BJP and Their Constituencies.

Key Constituencies in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Raghopur (Vaishali): Raghopur, located in the Vaishali district, is a high-profile constituency as it is represented by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The seat holds symbolic importance in Bihar politics, often seen as a test of RJD’s influence in the state. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav won Raghopur with a significant margin, securing over 55% of the votes. The BJP is aggressively targeting this seat to challenge RJD’s leadership credibility and weaken its hold in northern Bihar. Campaign strategies here focus on local development, youth employment, and political leadership narratives.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are shaping up to be a fiercely contested battle, with every vote in key constituencies potentially decisive for forming the next government. With 243 seats in the state assembly, parties are vying for the crucial 122-seat majority, making strongholds like Raghopur, Patna Sahib, Phulwari, Danapur, Purnia, and Hasanpur pivotal.

Political parties, including the BJP, RJD, JD(U), AAP, Congress and the Prashant Kishore-led Jan Suraj, are fine-tuning strategies to leverage local demographics, caste equations, and urban-rural divides. The two-phase polling, scheduled for November 6 and 11, promises intense campaigns, while the results on November 14 will reveal whether incumbents can retain power or if new alliances will reshape Bihar’s political landscape.

