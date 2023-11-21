New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): A deep easterly wave prevailing over peninsular India could bring heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next couple of days, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

"A deep Easterly wave is prevailing over peninsular India because of which Tamil Nadu and Kerala are experiencing heavy rain and the wet weather is likely to persist over the next two days. However, the quantum of rainfall would decrease thereafter," Soma Sen, a senior weather scientist with the IMD, told ANI.

She said on November 24-25, dark clouds are expected to gather over Northwest India.

"Currently, the western disturbance is weak but it is gradually moving eastward. A fresh western disturbance is likely to develop around November 23. We can expect dark clouds over Northwest India around November 24-25. The weather will be mild. We can expect the maximum and minimum temperatures to not change much," Sen said.

She added that after November 23, cloudy skies are expected over North India.

Weighing in on the delay in the monsoon over North India, "The prevailing weather conditions are not congenial for a cold wave right now. We are not expecting a significant drop in minimum temperatures (over North India). However, after November 23, we are expecting cloudy skies over North India," Sen said.

"There may be a rise or fall in temperatures by a degree. Some light snowfall could also happen around November 24 over the upper reaches of the western Himalayan region," she added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 22 and 23.

"Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd," read a post on the official X handle of the IMD.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Kerala and Mahe, which, according to the agency, is likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy showers on November 22 and 23.

"Heads up for Kerala and Mahe! Expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22 and November 23," the IMD added in its post.

The agency also requested that the public avoid waterlogged, unpaved roads and crowded areas. (ANI)

