Srinagar, November 21: A fire broke out Tuesday in a building in the Wazir Bagh area of the city, officials here said. No casualties were reported yet.

A three-storey wooden building was engulfed in flames around 8.30 pm in the Wazir Bagh area of the city, officials said.

Srinagar Fire:

#WATCH | J&K: A massive fire broke out in the Wazir Bagh locality of Srinagar, this evening. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TwpUYouQUq — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

Firefighters were engaged in the efforts to put out the blaze. Further details were awaited.

