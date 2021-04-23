New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Light rain is likely to occur in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

"Light rain would like to occur over isolated places of North-Delhi (Narela, Bawana), New-Delhi, Central-Delhi, Lodi road, South-Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi) during the next 2 hour," said the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi in a tweet.

It further said, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Assandh, Panipat, Gohana, Kaithal, Jind, Tosham, Bhiwani, Safidon, Meham, Rohtak, Gannaur, Sonipat, Siwani, Gurugram, Sohna, Kharkhoda (Haryana), Chapraula, Shamli."

It also predicted light to moderate rain in Uttar Pradesh's Khataoli, Daurala, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Bagpath, Kandhala, Baraut, Nazibabad, Khekra, Hastinapur, Chandpur and Saharanpur and Rajasthan's Sadulpur during the next two hours.

