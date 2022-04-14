New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Indian meteorological department on Thursday predicted "normal" rainfall between the months of July to September this year.

The normal range of the normal rainfall is 96 per cent to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

Also Read | NCB Busts Drug Network in Bengaluru With Links in Nepal.

The IMD released the first stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for the 2022 Southwest Monsoon Season Rainfall.

"Southwest Monsoon Seasonal (July to September) Rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal which is 96 to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal rainfall is likely to be 99 per cent of the LPA with a model error of +-5 per cent. The LPA of seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971-2020 is 87 cm," IMD said.

Also Read | Viral Video Shows Ambernath Man Suffering Minor Burn Injuries After Birthday Candle Blows Up on Him.

"La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS), as well as other climate model forecasts, indicates that La Nina conditions are likely to continue during the Monsoon season," said a press release by the Department.

IMD will issue the updated forecasts for monsoon season rainfall in the last week of May 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)