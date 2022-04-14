Mumbai, April 14: In a shocking incident that has gone viral, a 21-year-old man suffered minor burn injuries when a sparkling candle blew up on him after his friends threw wheat flour and eggs on him to prank him during his birthday celebrations in Ambernath.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place on Tuesday night at the Buva Pada area of Ambernath. Police officials said that the man identified as Rahul Maurya was celebrating his birthday with his friends when the incident took place. New Jersey Teacher Uses Heimlich Maneuver Technique To Save 9-Year-Old Student from Choking in Class; Watch Viral Video .

Check the viral video:

A horrifying video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, Maurya's friends are seen lighting two sparkling candles as they gather on a road for the cake-cutting ceremony. While one candle was on the cake, the other was in Maurya’s hand.

As soon as the candles were lit, Maurya's friends can be seen throwing eggs and flour on him. Just before Maurya cuts the cake, one of his friends throws flour on him and all of a sudden the sparkling candle blows up on him. Before Maurya could react, his shirt caught fire. However, he was immediately saved by his friends.

Taking cognisance of the incident an officer from Ambernath police station said, "We have taken note of the incident. The man did not suffer any major burn injuries but he could have if his friends had not extinguished the fire immediately."

