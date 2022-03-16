New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): As the parts of central India continues to experience heatwaves for three consecutive days, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that the temperature will go down from tomorrow.

"In past three days, heatwave prevailing in parts of central India, like south Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch and Konkan area. In the central part, from Gujarat-Rajasthan and up to Odisha, the temperature is above normal. We expect the intensity to go down from tomorrow and temperature to fall gradually," the IMD DG told ANI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Awarded Death Sentence for Raping, Killing Five-Year-Old Niece.

He mentioned southernly continental wind as the cause for heatwaves in central India, during the month of March.

"Heatwave has developed especially in the month of March in the central part because the temperature around this time is high here. It is due to southerly continental wind, but the situation is changing. The temperature will drop from tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann Takes Oath As Punjab CM Amid Wave of 'Basanti' and Chants of 'Rang De Basanti'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)