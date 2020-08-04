Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked district collectors on Monday to clamp a lockdown in an area if the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise there.

He said the collectors may impose other restrictions such as declaring containment zones and announcing a night curfew, according to the requirements.

Chairing a review meeting, Gehlot also directed officials to ensure compliance of the COVID-19 health protocols, adding that the situation may worsen if the same are violated.

The chief minister also said if those in home quarantine violate rules, they should be shifted to institutional quarantine.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Rajasthan recorded 13 deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of such fatalities in the state to 719, while with 1,145 fresh cases, the tally went past the 45,000-mark, the health department said.

