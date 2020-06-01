India News | In a First Delhi Judicial Officer Takes Oath Through Video Conferencing

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) In a first, an officer of the Delhi Judicial Service on Monday took oath through video conferencing due to limited functioning of courts and judicial academy in the national capital in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The oath was given to Judicial Officer Udhav Jain by District Judge (Central) Girish Kathhpalia in the virtual presence of District Judge (West) Dharmesh Sharma, District Judge (Shahdara) Yashwant Kumar and District Judge (South-East) Neena Krishna Bansal.

Also Read | Manipur Reported 5 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

During the oath taking ceremony, Director of Administration of Delhi Judicial Academy, V K Bansal also joined through video conferencing.

An officer is required to undergo training for one year at the Delhi Judicial Academy before being given posting as a Civil Judge or Metropolitan Magistrate.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped and Killed, Body Found in Well in Chhatarpur District.

All district courts in the national capital are functioning in a restricted manner since March due to lockdown in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)