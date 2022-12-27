Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): A Football tournament was held in Srinagar amid severe cold conditions in which footballers from different parts of Kashmir took part.

As the temperature dips further in Kashmir valley during 40 days of harsh winter period called "Chillai Kalan" football players from different parts of Kashmir braved the biting cold to participate in the tournament.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare in Odisha: 59% People Yet to Get Booster Dose; State Seeks Shots From Centre.

Maqsood, a football player said to ANI, "I am feeling perfect. Because boys have worked hard throughout the year. And if any tournament is not held at the right time, a football team suffers. Keeping that thing in mind, this is a very good initiative".

People stay indoors during winter in Kashmir but these Football enthusiasts prefer to practise to keep alive the spirit of the game.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Girl Blackmailed With Intimate Video With Boy, Younger Sister, Boyfriend Arrested.

Football players who participated said such tournaments apart from promoting football, keep players physically fit as there is no such physical activity during the winter.

Syed Faker, a football player said, "Physical activities should be taking place around the year. But there is no culture to play football here in winter. It is better for a player to practise during winter. Because there is a break of 3-4 months. It will be better for the overall football players of Jammu and Kashmir".

The local football clubs also supported players during this time doing practice and provided them with every kind of support.

Parvez Naqash, a Football coach said, "Before this, football Tournaments were not being held during winter. A police memorial tournament was held this year with the government's support. It is a very good initiative that a football tournament was held during winter in Srinagar. The football players will remain active throughout the year."

Players expressed hope that they want to promote football in Kashmir, especially in winter like in many European countries where football is played during the snowfall season.

Saniya, another football player said, "We are playing football during winter. Girls are usually not allowed to play football here in Kashmir. It is happening for the first time that girls are playing football in winter here. I request girls to come and take part in sports". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)