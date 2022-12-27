Delhi, December 27: A woman was blackmailed with an intimate video wherein she was getting intimate with a boy. The blackmailers demanded Rs. 20,000 from the victim while threatening to make the video viral. A police probe revealed that the blackmailers were the younger sister of the victim and her boyfriend. The duo was later arrested.

According to the report published in the Times of India, the accused girl found the intimate video while going through her sister's phone. She transferred the video to her herself on her phone and later gave it to her boyfriend. The duo then started blackmailing the victim and demanded Rs. 20,000 in return for not uploading the video on social media. Mumbai Shocker: Man Blackmails Minor Girl With Obscene Photos, Extorts Rs 25,000 in Bhandup; Held.

The complaint was filed on December 15. The complainant, in her complaint, said that she received a video on her WhatsApp from an unknown number. The person threatened to make her video viral and demanded money in return. Based on the complaint, cops lodged a case and launched a probe. The accused, Devraj (19) was tracked through digital surveillance and was detained later. Gurugram Shocker: College Student Arrested for Raping, Blackmailing Minor Girl on WhatsApp with Nude Photo.

The accused then revealed that he was in a relationship with the victim's younger sister. The victim was not happy with their relationship. The accused also told the cops that his girlfriend too was involved in the crime. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

