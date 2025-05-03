Jammu, May 3 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday raided a police post inside the Government Medical College complex here and arrested its in-charge and a special police officer on charges graft, an official said.

Sub-inspector Murtaza Rehman, in-charge of the police post at the Government Medical College (GMC), and his driver Himanshu Sharma, a special police officer (SPO), were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a street vendor for running his business at the exit gate of the hospital, an ACB spokesman said.

Police registered a case under the relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a written complaint filed by the street vendor.

A discreet verification was conducted, which confirmed the demand of bribe by the public servants, the spokesman said.

The ACB constituted a team, which trapped the accused duo in the presence of independent witnesses, he added.

Searches are being conducted at the residences of both the accused, the spokesman said.

