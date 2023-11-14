Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Mizoram Police have made seizures in four separate incidents involving illegal cash and drugs.

The operations were carried out by police at Phaisen Check Gate and by joint teams comprising Champhai Police Station staff, Zokhawthar Police Station Staff and the 42nd Assam Rifles Battalion, said the police.

In an effort by the Phaisen Police, an incident of significant contraband recovery and subsequent arrest has taken place, said the police.

On November 9, at approximately 10:00 PM, the police conducted a routine vehicle check at the Phaisen Police Check Gate. During the inspection, a Tipper B/R vehicle with registration number AS 11 DC 9285, was found to be carrying suspicious cargo.

Upon search and examination, the police party discovered 112 soap cases that contained brown powder believed to be heroin. The total weight of the recovered substance was calculated at 1.437 kilograms. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics stands at Rs 43,11,000 (Forty-three lakhs and eleven thousand rupees), said the police.

On November 10, at around 5:00 AM, a joint operation was conducted in the area of Zote Village based on specific intelligence received regarding the suspected trans-shipment of illegal cash. During the operation, three individuals were intercepted and found to be carrying three nylon bags containing a significant amount of illegal cash.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Thangkhanima (20) of Bukphir Village, Myanmar, Thangsiankhup (15) of Bukphir Village, Myanmar, and Chinlamthanga (15) of Bukphir Village, Myanmar, said the police.

Cash worth Rs 1,21,58,350 (one crore, twenty-one lakhs, fifty-eight thousand, and three hundred fifty only) was seized from their possession.

On November 10, a joint operation was conducted with the 42nd Assam Rifles at World Bank Road, where a suspicious Kenbo bike was noticed.

During the search operation, the rider attempted to flee on the bike but was pursued by the team. He eventually abandoned the bike and fled into the bushes. After a thorough search, the team discovered 14 packets suspected to contain methamphetamine tablets, weighing approximately 15.91 kilograms and valued at Rs. 20,683,000, said the police

Additionally, one mobile phone was also recovered at the scene. A case has been registered at Zokhawthar Police Station under the ND&PS Act, the police added. (ANI)

