India News | In Latest Contribution, J&K BJP Donates Another Rs 1 Crore to PM CARES Fund

Jammu, Jun 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Monday donated another Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister CARES Fund, a party spokesman said.

This was the fifth instalment made by the J&K BJP since the start of the coronavirus-driven lockdown, raising the total donations by the unit to the PM CARES Fund to Rs 5 crore, he said.

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina handed over the cheques worth Rs 1 crore to Chairman J&K Bank, R K Chibber at Zonal Headquarter here.

The party spokesman said the donations have been received from party functionaries including former legislators, government employees, businessmen and common citizens including students, men, women and children.

Thanking those who contributed to the PM CARES Fund, Raina said it was a proud moment for his unit that it has made a collection of Rs 5 crore so far as donations to the fund, which will strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

With the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the one posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM CARES Fund was set up in March this year.

