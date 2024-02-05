New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded action against the Mamata Banerjee government over alleged diversion of central funds.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament Complex after the meeting, Adhikari alleged massive corruption in the state.

"During the meeting with the finance minister, I made certain complaints against the West Bengal government," he told reporters.

"Massive corruption is happening in West Bengal" under the TMC rule, he said, adding, “Money is being spent for amusement. The state's debt has crossed over Rs 6 lakh crore."

Adhikari, who is the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, said the central government releases funds to panchayats, zila parishads and municipal corporations for development as per the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations.

Taking advantage of a provision on the payment of electricity bills, the state government is using central government funds to foot all electricity bills, including that of BDO offices, health centres and land departments, he claimed.

"It should be stopped.... Funds released by the Centre are being diverted," he added.

Adhikari said that a CAG report has indicated “corruption and fraud” in the state to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore.

"I told Nirmala ji that she will have to take action in this matter,” the BJP leader said, adding, "Bengal is the only state where no audit of funds has been done. So, during meeting with the finance minister, it was my demand that first there should be audit and then release by funds by the Centre."

The BJP leader said that the finance minister asked him to submit a formal complaint to her, assuring action on it.

"She asked me to submit a formal complaint as the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and then, she said, she will send a team for investigation and take appropriate action within a stipulated time if my claims are found to be true," Adhikari said.

