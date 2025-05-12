Imphal, May 12 (PTI) Several political parties of Manipur on Monday held a meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and expressed reservations about the exercise, saying that it should not be held based on the 2001 census data.

Though the BJP and the Congress did not attend the meeting, the two parties had also claimed earlier that 2001 headcount report was erroneous and they are opposed to holding of delimitation based on that. The Supreme Court on March 17 granted three months to the Centre for carrying out the delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Assam. Fifteen leaders from various political parties were present at the meeting with the governor and they submitted a memorandum to him voicing their concerns about the delimitation exercise, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

Manipur is currently under the President's rule.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the National People's Party (NPP), Janata Dal (United), CPI(M), AAP, NCP, NCP(SP), RSP, Republican Party of India (Athawale), Shiv Sena (UBT), Manipur People's Party and the BSP. "It is unfortunate that the Congress and the BJP were not among the political parties which met the governor. We are requesting the Centre not to hold delimitation in the next three months as directed by the Supreme Court," NPP state president Yumnam Joykumar told reporters after the meeting. He questioned the credibility of the 2001 census data based on which the delimitation would have to be held. "There has been unnatural growth in increase of population in parts of Manipur, as seen in the 2001 census. We are seeking deferment of the delimitation in the state till 2026 when the national delimitation is conducted based on the new census," Yumnam said. The Centre had informed the top court in March that the ongoing violence in Manipur made the situation not conducive for the delimitation exercise. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups who are the majority in the hill areas since May 2023. The Centre imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

