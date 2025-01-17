New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that in cases related to national security, trial in absentia should be initiated against fugitives who have been running away from the country for a long time.

Reviweing the implementation of the three new criminal laws with a delegation of Madhya Pradesh government, Shah also emphasised the need for a robust legal aid system to ensure justice for the underprivileged and stressed the importance of providing necessary training for this purpose.

He said it is the government's responsibility to ensure proper legal representation for the poor.

In cases related to national security, trial in absentia should be initiated against fugitives who have been absconding from the country for a long time, he said.

The home minister mentioned that the Indian civil security code includes provisions for trial in absentia, enabling action against such fugitive offenders.

He also urged the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure that funds allocated under Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) are utilised strictly in accordance with the standards set by the central government.

During the discussion, Shah noted that the essence of the three new criminal laws introduced by the Modi government is delivering justice within three years, from the filing of an FIR till the verdict comes from Supreme Court.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which came into effect on July 1 last year, replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

Appreciating the efforts made so far by the Madhya Pradesh government in implementing the new criminal laws, the home minister emphasised the need for their 100 per cent implementation in the state at the earliest.

He mentioned that before registering cases under sections related to terrorism and organised crime, senior police officials should evaluate whether the case qualifies for the application of those sections.

He emphasised that any misuse of these legal provisions would undermine the sanctity of the new criminal laws.

Shah emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of conversion of Zero FIRs into regular FIRs. He also suggested establishing a system to enable the transfer of FIRs between two states through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems.

He stressed on ensuring the availability of more than one forensic science mobile van in every district. Additionally, he underlined the importance of constructing an adequate number of convenient place in hospitals and jails to facilitate evidence recording through video conferencing.

The home minister said the police should provide information about individuals detained for interrogation on an electronic dashboard.

Additionally, details of seizure lists and cases sent to courts should also be made available on the dashboard.

He directed the state's police chief to ensure continuous monitoring of these matters.

Shah emphasised the recruitment of officers with expertise in forensic science and suggested that the Madhya Pradesh government should sign an MoU with the National Forensic Science University for this purpose.

He noted that Madhya Pradesh is a leader in the implementation of e-summons and urged the state government to establish a system where officials from other states can visit Madhya Pradesh to understand the successful implementation of e-summons.

The home minister suggested that the Madhya Pradesh chief minister should review the progress of implementing the three new laws monthly, the chief secretary every 15 days, and the Director General of Police weekly, along with officials from all relevant departments.

He also directed the DGP to sensitise all police personnel, emphasising that delivering timely justice should be their top priority.

