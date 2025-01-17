New Delhi, January 17: As winter holidays draw to a close, several states across India are preparing to reopen schools, although many have extended vacations due to harsh weather conditions and festival holidays. Several regions in India are battling cold waves, leading to extended winter vacations in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR.

Freezing temperatures have disrupted normal schedules, with schools postponing reopening dates. Authorities urge parents and students to stay updated through official channels and adhere to revised guidelines. Here’s an overview of reopening schedules and updates for different states:

Tamil Nadu

Schools are set to reopen on January 20, 2025, after the Pongal holidays end on January 19. School Holidays 2025 List: Winter Vacation Extended in Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Know Dates Here.

Telangana

Following the Makara Sankranti holidays, schools across the state will resume on January 18, 2025. School Holiday 2025: Winter Break Extended in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Check Revised Dates Here.

Haryana

Winter breaks in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts have been extended by two days. Schools will reopen on January 18, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh

In Ghaziabad, schools for students up to Class 8 will reopen on January 20, 2025, while Noida schools have revised timings to begin classes at 9 am starting January 18.

Delhi

The Delhi government has introduced hybrid classes for students up to Class IX and XI due to pollution, following the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4.

Jammu and Kashmir

Winter vacations are ongoing until February 28, 2025, for students up to Class 12.

Rajasthan

In Kota district, school closures for class 5 has been extended until January 18, while schools in Chittorgarh will remain closed till January 18 for students up to class 8.

Bihar

In regions like Jamui, classes up to Class 8 remain suspended until January 18, 2025, due to severe cold.

Authorities encourage parents and students to monitor official government updates and remain in contact with schools for accurate reopening information.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).