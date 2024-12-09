New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday stated that she is in touch with the district administration regarding relief and rescue operations after a fire broke out earlier in the day at a restaurant in Rajouri Garden. The fire has been brought under control.

Delhi CM further said that one person who has been injured in the fire incident has been sent to a hospital for treatment.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, CM Atishi said, "Our firefighters have brought the fire in a restaurant in Rajouri Garden under control very quickly and promptly. I am in constant touch with the district administration regarding relief and rescue operations".

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a statement earlier in the day said that the fire was caused due to a short circuit. One woman was injured in the fire incident which has been brought under control. There have been no casualties reported in the incident.

The MCD added that the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant due to a short circuit in the wiring.

"Fire was controlled by the Delhi Fire Service Department. No casualty has been reported in the fire incident," the MCD statement said.

Sarabjit Singh, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) of the Delhi Fire Service, told ANI earlier in the day, "As soon as the information was received, 11 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire has been completely extinguished. A woman got injured after slipping while descending the stairs. No other person was injured"

The Delhi Fire Service also shared a video of the fire incident in which huge plumes of smoke were spotted from the building in the area.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in two shops in Shahdara area in Delhi. The incident happened near the Gandhinagar police station of the Shahdara district.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out in the slums of Rani Garden in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara district on Friday. (ANI)

