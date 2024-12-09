Pedabayalu (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 9 (PTI) A woman and her two children were electrocuted in a newly constructed building in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

Alluri Sitaramaraju District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar confirmed the incident occurred in Gadugupalli village of Pedabayalu Mandal around Monday noon.

"All three died on the spot. It was an unfortunate incident in a newly constructed house," Bardar told PTI, adding that the mishap occurred when the woman tried to rescue her child, who was playing near a power line.

According to police, the house had not yet received a regular metered power connection, and the power supply might have been managed through an illegal "jumped connection".

