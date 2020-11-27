Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Income-tax searches are underway at 10 locations in Chennai.

More than 50 officers are involved in the inquiry, sources said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Traffic Jam at Delhi-Gurugram Border, Due to Checking of Vehicles by Police; View Pics.

According to sources, the searches are part of a "verification process after getting reports of tax evasion."

However, the department official says basic information will be released after 12 PM and release from Delhi Headquarter. (ANI)

Also Read | India Reports 43,082 COVID-19 Cases, 492 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Country’s Coronavirus Tally Crossed 93 Lakh-Mark.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)