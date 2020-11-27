New Delhi, November 27: India witnessed a single-day spike of 43,082 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country's coronavirus tally crossed 93 lakh-mark. Till now, 93,09,788 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country. Since Thursday morning, 492 people have also succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 1,35,715.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 87,18,517 people have recovered from COVID-19, while one person has migrated to another country. In the past 24 hours, India reported 39,379 recoveries. At present, there are 4,55,555 active cases in the country. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India:

India's recovery rate stands at 93.66 percent, while the case mortality rate is at 1.46 percent. On Thursday the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) tested 11,31,204 samples for coronavirus. India is the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States, where the infections have crossed 13 million-mark.

Tweet by ANI:

With 43,082 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 93,09,788 With 492 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,35,715. Total active cases at 4,55,555 Total discharged cases at 87,18,517 with 39,379 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/beUkclIsCg — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state of India due to coronavirus. Maharashtra reported 6,406 new infections on Thursday. Over 18 lakh people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far in the western state of India. The death toll due to the pandemic also jumped to 46,813 in Maharashtra. Coronavirus Related to SARS-CoV-2 Virus That Causes COVID-19 Found in Lab Freezers in Cambodia and Japan: Study.

Notably, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi are among the top six states which are accountable for contributing 61 per cent new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis in India. West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are also on the same path raising concerns amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The Ministry's data says that 61 per cent of the total deaths are concentrated in Maharashtra (34.57) per cent with 46,748 deaths, Delhi (6.45 per cent) with 8,720 deaths, West Bengal (6.04 per cent) with 8,172 deaths.

