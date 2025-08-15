Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the flag at the main event of the state at Parade Ground, Dehradun, on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured the family members of freedom fighters and also visited the photo exhibition.

During the program, the Chief Minister honoured Additional Director General of Police Ajay Prakash Anshuman with the President's Distinguished Service Medal. On the basis of service, Shweta Choubey, Commander IRB II Dehradun, Yogesh Chandra Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vipin Chandra Pathak, Inspector Civil Police, Narendra Singh Bisht, Inspector Civil Police, Rakesh Chandra Bhatt, Sub Inspector Civil Police, Ajay Prakash Semwal, Leading Fireman and Sunit Kumar, Chief Constable were honored with the Chief Minister's Commendable Service Medal.

For distinguished work, the Chief Minister's Commendable Service Medal was awarded to Shekhar Chandra Suyal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajendra Singh Kholia, Inspector Civil Police, Kailash Chandra Bhatt, Inspector Civil Police, Manohar Singh Rawat, Sub Inspector Civil Police, Omkant Bhushan, Sub Inspector Civil Police, Deepak Kumar, Additional Sub Inspector Civil Police, Gopal Ram Chief Constable, Amarjeet, Constable and Rahul, Constable. Players Priya Rana, Manisha Chauhan, Rahul Sarnaliya, Amisha Chauhan, Visham Kashyap, Amit Belwal and Mehak Chauhan, who performed excellently in various sports, were also honoured by the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated and wished all the people of the state, and made 06 announcements in the interest of the state.

1. In those schools of the state where gas cylinders and stoves are not available for cooking food under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, two gas cylinders and one stove will be provided by the state government.

2. In those assembly constituencies under the state, where there is difficulty in the drinking water supply, 10-10 hand pumps will be installed in each area.

3. The honorarium of the village chowkidar and village guard will be increased by one thousand rupees.

4. The honorarium of the block representatives working under the Sainik Welfare Department will be increased by two thousand rupees.

5. For the overall development and promotion of distance and employment-oriented higher education in the state, special educational centres will be established by the state government at the district level, which will be operated and coordinated by the Uttarakhand Open University.

6. Regular study of the Gangotri glacier and other Himalayan glaciers of the state and their adjacent areas will be conducted, along with this the Disaster Management Department will be strengthened further for predictive and proactive disaster management.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister remembered the brave martyrs and freedom fighters and saluted all the agitators who dedicated their lives to the establishment of the Uttarakhand state. He expressed his condolences to all the families affected by the natural disasters in various areas of the state, including Dharali of Uttarkashi. The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and various departments of the state government carried out relief and rescue work with promptness, dedication and courage in the difficult circumstances of the disaster, for which he thanked everyone. He said that rehabilitation work in the disaster-affected areas will be done with full sensitivity and at a fast pace.

The Chief Minister said, "The glorious journey of 78 years of independence, on the strength of the indomitable courage, unwavering dedication and continuous hard work of the countrymen, our nation is moving ahead as a strong and self-reliant nation despite facing many challenges. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the resolve to establish India as a fully developed nation by the year 2047, India is moving on the path of progress at a rapid pace."

"Today, India's economy has become the fourth-largest economy in the world. Work is being done rapidly in the country in every field, including defence, science, technology, agriculture, health, education, and infrastructure. India is emerging as a strong nation at the global level. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, along with boosting the morale of the army, the country is being made self-reliant in the field of defence. Under 'Operation Sindoor', the whole world saw India's power and capability," he added. (ANI)

