New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand scheduled for next year, independent MLA from Bhimtal Ram Singh Kaira on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kaira joined BJP in presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Also Read | Pune Man on the Run After Duping Six People to the Tune of Rs 6 Lakh by Promising Them Government Jobs.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)