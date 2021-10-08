Pune, October 8: An incident of fraud has come to light from Pune where a man was arrested in Baramati for allegedly duping six persons to the tune of Rs 6 lakh. Reports quote the Baramati city police saying that a case has been registered against the fraudster on charges of cheating six persons, including a woman. According to a report by TOI, the man cheated all the six on the promise of helping them secure government jobs. The probe also revealed that the man duped four more people. Police have launched a search for him.

The report informs that the suspect represented himself as an employee at Mantralaya. He took money from the victims this year between July and August. The incident of fraud came to light after a 32-year-old woman filed an FIR against the man stating that the suspect threatened to implicate her in a false case after she demanded her money back. Gurugram Man Duped of Rs 71 Lakh by Fraudster on Pretext of Business Proposal Promising Handsome Returns.

The probe also revealed that the man duped four more people. Police have launched a search for him. An officer of Baramati city police said the woman works at a private company. She met the suspect through a friend who told her that he was working at Mantralaya, claiming that he had helped many people secure jobs in different government departments and later duped them of the whopping amount.

