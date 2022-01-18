New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): India on Tuesday witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 infections as the country reported 2,38,018 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The new infections were 20,071 less than that reported on Monday.

With the addition of new infections, the country's active caseload mounted to 17,36,628, which is 4.62 per cent of the total cases reported so far.

The daily positivity rate is at 14.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 14.92 per cent.

A total of 8,891 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected so far. The ministry said that there is an increase of 8.31 per cent in Omicron cases since yesterday.

With 1,57,421 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,53,94,882. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 94.09 per cent.

However, 310 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours thereby taking the death toll to 4,86,761.

In the last 24 hours, 16,49,143 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus. Since the onset of the pandemic, the country has conducted 70.54 crore tests so far.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 158.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date. Notably, India's vaccination drive completed its one year on Sunday. (ANI)

