Mumbai, January 18: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very dense fog over the isolated pockets of west Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh. Dense fog is reported over various isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh such as Bareilly, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Allahabad. Dense fog forecasted over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Meanwhile, the moderate fog was reported at Jammu Division, Haryana, and Assam.

The IMD predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions have been predicted over Northwest & Central India during the next 24 hours. IMD has forecasted cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next two days.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Dense Fog at isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh (Bareilly, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Varanasi and Allahabad 50 m each; Agra, Lucknow and Gorakhpur 200 m each) and Bihar (Gaya 50 m and Purnea 200 m) and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal (Bagdogra 100 m); — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 18, 2022

Cold Day Predicted over North India:

Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days and abate thereafter. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 17, 2022

IMD said that a fresh active Western Disturbance will affect Northwest India from January 21, due to this, rainfall is is expected over Delhi-NCR from Friday.

