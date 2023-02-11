New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani has said it is wrong to suggest that Islam came from outside and asserted that India belongs to him as much as it does to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In his speech at the annual general session of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani faction) here at the Ramlila ground, Madani said this land is the first homeland of Muslims.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Is Under Discussion With G20 Nations, Says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"To say and believe that Islam came from outside is wrong and is historically baseless. Islam is a religion of this country and is the oldest one," he said Friday.

"This is our country. As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, it belongs to Mahmood. Neither Mahmood is one inch ahead of them nor are they one inch ahead of Mahmood," he said.

Also Read | New Tax Regime to Benefit Middle Class; Leave More Money in Their Hands, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The 34th 'General Session' of Jamiat, a prominent Muslim organisation, began here at the Ram Lila ground on Friday under the presidentship of Madani.

The organisation passed several resolutions including one on the alleged rise in hate campaign and Islamophobia in the country.

Jamiat demanded that a separate law be enacted to specifically punish those who incite violence against minorities.

"The rise in Islamophobia, besides cases of hatred and incitement against the Muslims community, has increased to an alarming level in our country, in the recent past," the Jamiat alleged.

"The most regrettable point is that though the government is aware of these developments, it prefers to adopt an ostrich-like approach," it alleged.

The Jamiat said it wants to draw the attention of the government on how to ensure integrity and build a positive image of the country. The steps that it proposed should be taken included strict action against elements and those in media engaged in spreading hatred.

Another important resolution passed by the Jamiat on Friday was on measures to ensure voter registration and larger participation in elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)