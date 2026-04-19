Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham began on Sunday with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple.

The occasion was marked by elaborate rituals, chants, and a large gathering of devotees, signalling the beginning of the revered Char Dham Yatra.

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The palanquin was dispatched in the morning following traditional Vedic rites and temple customs. Officials, priests, and devotees participated in the ceremony, including Kedarnath Rawal Bhimashankar Ling. The procession will undertake a multi-day journey before reaching the shrine, with scheduled halts along the route.

CEO of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee and District Magistrate of Rudraprayag, Vishal Mishra, confirmed that all preparations are in place for the yatra.

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"The palanquin of Baba Kedarnath has departed from Omkareshwar Temple today. Three halts have been scheduled, and the temple doors will open on April 22. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed that all arrangements be ensured by the administration and BKTC, with the safety of pilgrims being the top priority," he told ANI.

According to the schedule, the doli will reach Phata on April 19, proceed to Gaurikund on April 20, and finally arrive at Kedarnath Dham on April 21. The temple doors will open for devotees on April 22 at 8 AM amid traditional rituals.

The commencement of the Kedarnath pilgrimage coincides with the start of the Char Dham Yatra, which also includes Yamunotri Dham, Gangotri Dham, and Badrinath Dham.

Earlier in the day, the palanquins of Goddess Yamuna and Goddess Ganga were ceremonially dispatched from Kharsali and Bhairavghati, respectively, marking the simultaneous beginning of the pilgrimage circuit.

A festive atmosphere prevails across Uttarakhand, with temples decorated and devotees gathering in large numbers. On Saturday, Chief Minister Dhami inaugurated the Char Dham Yatra 2026 in Rishikesh and extended his wishes for a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)